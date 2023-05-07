From Mandya to Hassan, seats where JD(S) can win and play kingmaker in Karnataka polls

3 Min(s) Read
The Janata Dal (Secular), led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy, is gearing up to play a crucial role in the Karnataka Assembly elections.
The Janata Dal (Secular), led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy, is gearing up to play a crucial role in the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Recommended ArticlesView All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist
May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Having previously formed been a key player in coalition governments in the state with both Congress and BJP, the party is optimistic about emerging as the kingmaker again.
JD(S) has intensified its campaign in regions where it has a strong presence, with the aim of securing maximum support from voters.