From Mandya to Hassan, seats where JD(S) can win and play kingmaker in Karnataka polls

The Janata Dal (Secular), led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy, is gearing up to play a crucial role in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Having previously formed been a key player in coalition governments in the state with both Congress and BJP, the party is optimistic about emerging as the kingmaker again.
JD(S) has intensified its campaign in regions where it has a strong presence, with the aim of securing maximum support from voters.
