politics News

Mandvi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:37:42 PM IST (Published)

Mandvi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Mandvi constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Mandvi is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the South region of Gujarat. The Mandvi legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Congress spokesperson Kailash Gadhvi is contesting the election as AAP candidate against Congress’ Rajendrasingh Jadeja and Aniruddh Dave from BJP.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Mandvi was won by Chaudhari Anandbhai Mohanbhai of the BJP. Chaudhari Anandbhai Mohanbhai defeated the Congress’s Pravinbhai Merjibhai Chaudhari.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP14.6%
2017BJP27.95%
2022TBATBA
Mandvi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Chheda Tarachand Jagashi. In the 2017 assembly polls, Chaudhari Anandbhai Mohanbhai garnered 96,483 votes, securing 52.8 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 50,776 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.95 percent.
The total number of voters in the Mandvi constituency stands at 2,46,866. The Mandvi constituency has a literacy level of 85.53 percent.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
