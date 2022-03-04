Mandrem Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mandrem Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mandrem is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Mandrem legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Mandrem was won by Dayanand Raghunath Sopte of the INC. He defeated BJP's Laxmikant Parsekar. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Laxmikant Parsekar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dayanand Raghunath Sopte garnered 16490 votes, securing 58.96 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7119 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.46 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mandrem constituency stands at 32445 with 16106 male voters and 16339 female voters. The Mandrem constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.