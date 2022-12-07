English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:56:43 PM IST (Published)

Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Mandi is an assembly constituency in the Mandi district in the upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Mandi legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


This year the key candidates from the Mandi constituency were Anil Sharma (BJP), Champa Thakur (Congress), and Chet Ram (BSP).
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mandi was won by Anil Sharma of the BJP. Anil Sharma defeated Champa Thakur of the Congress party.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress party's Anil Kumar.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012Congress8.1%
2017BJP19.06%
2022TBATBA
In the 2017 assembly polls, Anil Sharma garnered 31,282 votes, securing 56.63 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 10,257 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.06 percent.
The total number of voters in the Mandi constituency stands at 78,113. The Mandi constituency has a literacy level of 81.53 percent.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Elections 2022BJPBSPCongresselection resultsHimachal Pradesh election 2022

Previous Article

Hamirpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates