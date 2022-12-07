Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Mandi is an assembly constituency in the Mandi district in the upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Mandi legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

This year the key candidates from the Mandi constituency were Anil Sharma (BJP), Champa Thakur (Congress), and Chet Ram (BSP).

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mandi was won by Anil Sharma of the BJP. Anil Sharma defeated Champa Thakur of the Congress party.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress party's Anil Kumar.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 Congress 8.1% 2017 BJP 19.06% 2022 TBA TBA

In the 2017 assembly polls, Anil Sharma garnered 31,282 votes, securing 56.63 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 10,257 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.06 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mandi constituency stands at 78,113. The Mandi constituency has a literacy level of 81.53 percent.