Manali Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Manali constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Manali is an assembly constituency in the Kullu district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Manali legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhuvneshwar Gaur of Congress, Govind Singh Thakur of BJP and Anurag Prarthi of AAP contested the seat. Govind Singh Thakur won the state assembly election from Manali in 2017 and 2012. Congress has given the ticket to Bhuvneshwar Gaur who had stood in the election in 2012 before.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Manali was won by Govind Singh Thakur of the BJP. Govind Singh Thakur defeated the Congress’s Hari Chand Sharma.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Govind Singh Thakur. In the 2017 assembly polls, Govind Singh Thakur garnered 27,173 votes, securing 50.73 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,005 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.66 percent.

The total number of voters in the Manali constituency stands at 74,903. The Manali constituency has a literacy level of 79.40 percent.