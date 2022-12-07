English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Manali Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Manali Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Manali Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:55:22 PM IST (Published)

Manali Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Manali constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Manali is an assembly constituency in the Kullu district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Manali legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhuvneshwar Gaur of Congress, Govind Singh Thakur of BJP and Anurag Prarthi of AAP contested the seat. Govind Singh Thakur won the state assembly election from Manali in 2017 and 2012. Congress has given the ticket to Bhuvneshwar Gaur who had stood in the election in 2012 before.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Manali was won by Govind Singh Thakur of the BJP. Govind Singh Thakur defeated the Congress’s Hari Chand Sharma.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Govind Singh Thakur. In the 2017 assembly polls, Govind Singh Thakur garnered 27,173 votes, securing 50.73 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,005 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.66 percent.
The total number of voters in the Manali constituency stands at 74,903. The Manali constituency has a literacy level of 79.40 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongresselection resultsHimachal Pradesh election 2022manali

Previous Article

Kullu Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Lahaul and Spiti Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates