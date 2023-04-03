Mamata warns of violence on Hanuman Jayanti, urges Hindus to protect Muslims

Warning people of more violence over communal issues during the festival of Hanuman Jayanti, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked “Hindu brothers” to protect minorities.

She said political workers were carrying arms and bombs at Ram Navami processions in areas where minority communities reside to incite violence.

”I will entrust a responsibility to my Hindu brothers to see that minorities are not tortured on April 6 (Hanuman Jayanti),” Banerjee said while addressing a programme here in Purba Medinipur district.

West Bengal has been witnessing violent clashes between two groups of people during Ram Navami processions in the last few days, in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district on Sunday and at Kazipara in Howrah on March 30, the day of the festival.

Mamata's appeal to Hindus is reminiscent of Bangladesh’s founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s ”Rukhe Darao” (Stand up in protest)” call in 1964 when communal disturbances were sweeping the then East Pakistan.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also urged Hindus to give protection to the Scheduled Caste and Adivasi communities.

Lashing out at Banerjee, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha asserted that the TMC chief is making these statements after her party’s loss in the Sagardighi by-election, in which, he claimed, both Hindus and Muslims turned away from her party.

”She is also providing a prior excuse so that if something goes wrong on April 6, she will be able to blame the BJP. This is a good ploy of Banerjee to cover up the wrongdoings of her party colleagues,” Sinha told PTI.

CPI(M) central committee member Dr Sujan Chakraborty said that if Banerjee had the information regarding probable violence on Hanuman Jayanti, she could have held meetings with the administration to tighten the security measures instead of touring Purba Medinipur district.

”She must meet the police to find out why these incidents took place and what could be done to tighten security measures,” Chakraborty said.

Since last week, West Bengal has been witnessing incidents of vandalism and clashes over the festival.

“Why will the processions continue for five days after Ram Navami? Do it on the day of the festival. We have never had objections … But they cannot do rallies with guns and bombs, or without necessary permissions from the police,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has been alleging that the BJP are behind the arson and clashes during Ramnavami proceedings.

”They are deliberately entering minority areas to incite violence and create tension,” Banerjee claimed.

Referring to the upcoming panchayat election in the state, the dates of which are yet to be announced, Banerjee alleged that the BJP and the CPI(M) have an “unholy alliance” and they should get a befitting reply.

”Till the day I am alive, no one will be able to stop me from fighting for the people. I was with the people, I am with people and I will remain with people,” she said.

While terming the BJP-led central government as ”the most corrupt”, Banerjee asserted that it has stopped release of funds due to her government.

The chief minister is on a four-day trip to Purba Medinipore district from Monday. She is also scheduled to look into her party’s preparedness for the panchayat election.

