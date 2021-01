West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will fight the upcoming Assembly Elections from her former aide Suvendu Adhikari's turf Nandigram.

Adhikari won the Nandigram seat in 2016 as TMC candidate. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, after ending his two-decade-old relationship with Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Addressing a rally in Nandigram, Banerjee said she is not worried about those jumping to other parties as when TMC was formed none of them were there, in a reference to the party leaders including Adhikar.

Mamata Banerjee is at present the MLA from Bhawanipore in south Kolkata.

After switching over to BJP , Adhikari had claimed that the chief minister has forgotten people of the area who helped her get to the top post,

“We have to end the 10 years of misrule and nepotism of the TMC. We have to ensure that the BJP forms government in West Bengal so that the people of the state gets the benefit of developmental politics of Narendra Modiji,” he said.

The Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in April-May this year.