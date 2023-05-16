Calling for forming a united opposition front ahead of the 2024 general elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the parties which are strong in a particular region should fight together.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that her party will support the Congress where it is strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, she put forth a condition before the Congress in exchange for the TMC's support.

"Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But, they have to support other political parties, too," she was quoted by PTI as saying.

"I am supporting the Congress in Karnataka but it should not fight against me in Bengal," Banerjee said while speaking at a press conference on Monday.

On Opposition unity

Calling for forming a united opposition front ahead of the 2024 general elections, Banerjee said the parties which are strong in a particular region should fight together.

This is the first time that Banerjee cleared the air on TMC's stand on a possible strategy for opposition unity in the electoral battle ahead.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar welcomed Mamata Banerjee's support and said, "..."I'm really happy that today Mamata Banerjee has come out with some statement and various other leaders as well...it is good for the Opposition."

'Priority to regional parties'

Banerjee made it clear that she expected the seat-sharing formula to give priority to regional players in areas where they were strong.

"Strong regional parties must be given priority. Wherever a regional party is strong, the BJP cannot put up a fight... People are very demoralised, frustrated...," the West Bengal chief minister said.

"The economy has already been ruined and democratic rights bulldozed; even wrestlers have not been spared. Therefore, I think whoever is strong in their region, they should fight together," she said while bringing in focus the protest held by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

Citing an example, she said that in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav (and his Samajwadi Party) should be given priority.

"However, I am not saying that the Congress should not fight in UP. Let us decide, nothing is in the final stage yet," the CM said.

Congratulating people in Karnataka for their mandate in favour of change, the TMC chief had earlier said that “brute authoritarian and majoritarian” politics has been vanquished.

She had also forecast that the BJP would lose in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, too, where it faces off with the Congress.

