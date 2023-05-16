Breaking News
Nifty Midcap above 33,000 for the first time in 19 months
Mamata Banerjee's TMC to support Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but conditions apply

Mamata Banerjee's TMC to support Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but conditions apply

Mamata Banerjee's TMC to support Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but conditions apply
By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 10:09:48 AM IST (Published)

Calling for forming a united opposition front ahead of the 2024 general elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the parties which are strong in a particular region should fight together.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that her party will support the Congress where it is strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, she put forth a condition before the Congress in exchange for the TMC's support.

"Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But, they have to support other political parties, too," she was quoted by PTI as saying.
"I am supporting the Congress in Karnataka but it should not fight against me in Bengal," Banerjee said while speaking at a press conference on Monday.
