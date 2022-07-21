In a show of strength, Trinamool Congress organised a massive rally on Martyrs' Day in the Esplanade area of Kolkata on Thursday. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee hit out at the government over the GST rate hike, Agnipath scheme, and price rise.

"Now that GST has been imposed on puffed rice as well, so will the people of BJP not eat that now. GST is levied on sweets, lassi, and curd. What will people eat? GST is even imposed when a patient is hospitalised," said Banerjee.

Heavy security arrangements were made for TMC's Martyrs' Day rally , police said. A total of 4,500 police personnel were deployed across the city, of whom 3,500 were at the venue. Around 30 deputy commissioner-rank officers, 70 assistant commissioner-rank officers and 150 inspectors were at the venue. Another 750 police officers were deployed in other parts of the eastern metropolis.

TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the YC state president. She continues to observe the day even after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.

With PTI inputs