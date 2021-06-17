Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging Suvendu Adhikari's win in Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court challenging BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's victory in Nandigram.

The case would be taken up for hearing by the court on Friday (June 18)

The Nandigram Assembly constituency had witnessed a high-voltage electoral battle between Banerjee and Adhikari. Adhikari outsmarted Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 1,956 votes to emerge the winner.

More than a political fight, the battle for Nandigram had turned into one of prestige and assumed the proportions of a personal fight to decide who owns the legacy of the Nandigram movement Banerjee or Adhikari.

Alleging tampering of EVM machines and refusal of demands for recounting by the concerned EC official, Banerjee had said following declaration of the results that the doors of the court will be knocked on the issue.

BJP MLA Adhikari is at present the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.