West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from the Nandigram Assembly seat.

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Terming her an outsider, Adhikari earlier in the day accused Mamata Banerjee of trying to divide communities on religious lines ahead of the Assembly elections.

Adhikari said the TMC supremo had "incorrectly" recited the 'Chandipath' (holy text) in Nandigram on Tuesday.

Mamata had visited a temple and a mausoleum in Nandigram on Monday and said she "does not believe in divisive politics".

"She is an outsider in Nandigram. She does not even cast her vote here. I am not only the 'bhoomiputra' but also a regular voter of the area,” he said.

Adhikari has announced that if he is not able to defeat the TMC supremo by 50,000 votes he will quit politics.

Adhikari won the Nandigram seat in 2016 as TMC candidate. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December 2020, after ending his two-decade-old relationship with Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.