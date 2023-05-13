homepolitics NewsMalur election results LIVE | Congress' KY Nanjegowda holds on to seat with slim 248 vote margin

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 8:22:53 PM IST (Updated)

Malur Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress leader KY Nanjegowda has managed to hang on to his seat in Malur after facing stiff competition from BJP candidate KS Manjunath Gowda. Incumbent MLA Nanjegowda won by 248 votes. Incumbent MLA Nanjegowda has already defeated KS Manjunath Gowda once — during the 2018 Karnataka election.

Congress leader KY Nanjegowda has managed to hang on to his seat in Malur after facing stiff competition from BJP candidate KS Manjunath Gowda. Incumbent MLA Nanjegowda won by 248 votes..

The Malur constituency of Karnataka's state Assembly comes under the Kolar Lok Sabha seat. Currently governed by the Congress, it remains to be seen if the party can maintain its stronghold.
In Malur, the Indian National Congress (INC) held power in the years 1978, 1989, 1999, and 2018. The Janata Party governed in 1983, followed by the Janata Dal in 1994. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took control in 2004 and 2008, while the Janata Dal (Secular) ruled in 2013.
In 2018, Congress' KY Nanjegowda defeated his JD(S) competitor KS Manjunath Gowda with a margin of 17,915 votes. The two are head-to-head again this year. However, KS Manjunath Gowda will now represent the BJP while JD(S) has fielded GE Ramegowda.
With a total of 1,80,278 eligible voters, Malur has 90,987 male voters, 89,286 female voters and an electorate-sex ratio of 101.91.
Looking now to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, 15 candidates across multiple parties are vying for power in the Malur seat.
Malur - Karnataka election 2023
Serial no.CandidateParty
1KY NanjegowdaIndian National Congress
2KS Manjunath GowdaBharatiya Janata Party
3GE RamegowdaJanata Dal (Secular)
4Ravishankar MAam Aadmi Party
5KRS Mahesh AVKarnataka Rashtra Samithi
6Vadaganahalli N RameshaBahujan Samaj Party
7Venkatesh Gowda BGSanyukt Vikas Party
8JayammaIndependent
9N Deavananda BabuIndependent
10K NageshIndependent
11NarayanamaIndependent
12HR RamegowdaIndependent
13M Vijaya KumarIndependent
14Hoodi VijayakumarIndependent
15Suresh KempannaIndependent
Karnataka election 2023 
In Karnataka, a staggering 58,282 polling stations were erected for voters, with 28,866 stationed in urban areas. On average, these polling stations served around 883 voters each. The Election Commission took note of sensitive booths and devised a comprehensive three-pronged approach for their management.
With a total of 52.1 million voters in the state, comprising 25.9 million women, 26.2 million men and 4,699 identifying as the third gender, the Election Commission is also setting up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.
Notably, Karnataka embraces 9.17 lakh first-time voters. Moreover, citizens above the age of 80 and those with disabilities have been granted the option to vote from home, ensuring a more accessible and inclusive electoral process.
The Karnataka election took place on May 10, with the results being announced on May 13. The winning political party in Karnataka must secure 113 seats out of the 224-seat Assembly to form the government.
First Published: May 13, 2023 9:30 AM IST
