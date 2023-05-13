English
Malur election results LIVE | Congress' Nanjegowda and BJP's Manjunath Gowda clash again in electoral showdown

Malur election results LIVE | Congress' Nanjegowda and BJP's Manjunath Gowda clash again in electoral showdown

Malur election results LIVE | Congress' Nanjegowda and BJP's Manjunath Gowda clash again in electoral showdown
By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 10:36:20 AM IST (Updated)

In 2018, Congress' KY Nanjegowda defeated his JD(S) competitor KS Manjunath Gowda with a margin of 17.915 votes. The two are head-to-head again this year. However, KS Manjunath Gowda will now represent the BJP while JD(S) has fielded GE Ramegowda.

Congress leader KY Nanjegowda is maintaining his lead in Malur but facing stiff competition from BJP candidate KS Manjunath Gowda. Incumbent MLA Nanjegowda has already defeated KS Manjunath Gowda once during the 2018 Karnataka election.

Follow LIVE updates on the 2023 Karnataka election results here
The Malur constituency of Karnataka's state Assembly comes under the Kolar Lok Sabha seat. Currently governed by the Congress, it remains to be seen if the party can maintain its stronghold.
