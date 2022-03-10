Malout Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Malout Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Malout is an assembly constituency in the Sri Muktsar Sahib district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Malout legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Malout was won by Ajaib Singh Bhatti of the INC. He defeated SAD's Darshan Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Harpreet Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ajaib Singh Bhatti garnered 49098 votes, securing 36.05 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4989 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.66 percent.

The total number of voters in the Malout constituency stands at 1,76,573 with 83,206 male voters and 93358 female voters.

The Malout constituency has a literacy level of 77 percent.