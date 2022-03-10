Malihabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Malihabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Malihabad is an assembly constituency in the Lucknow district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Malihabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Malihabad was won by Jai Devi of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Rajbala.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Indal Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jai Devi garnered 94677 votes, securing 41.58 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22668 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.95 percent.