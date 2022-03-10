Malhani Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Malhani Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Malhani is an assembly constituency in the Jaunpur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Malhani legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Malhani was won by Parasnath Yadav of the SP. He defeated NINSHAD's Dhananjay Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Paras Nath Yadaw.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Parasnath Yadav garnered 69351 votes, securing 33.4 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 21210 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.21 percent.'

