Malerkotla Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Malerkotla Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Malerkotla is an assembly constituency in the Malerkotla district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Malerkotla legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Malerkotla was won by Razia Sultana of the INC. He defeated SAD's Mohammad Owais.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's F Nesara Khatoon (Farzana Alam).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Razia Sultana garnered 58982 votes, securing 46.72 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12702 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.06 percent.

The total number of voters in the Malerkotla constituency stands at 1,59,900 with 75,168 male voters and 84,724 female voters.

The Malerkotla constituency has a literacy level of 69.10 percent.