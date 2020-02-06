Associate Partners
Malaysia's PM-in-waiting seeks end to palm oil tension with India

Updated : February 06, 2020 10:57 PM IST

India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oils, last month imposed curbs on refined palm oil imports and informally asked traders to stop buying from Malaysia
Sources said the move was in retaliation for Mahathir Mohamad speaking out against a new citizenship law which critics say discriminates against Muslims.
Mahathir has also angered India by accusing it of invading and occupying Kashmir.
