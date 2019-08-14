Politics
Malaysian ministers say Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik should be expelled
Updated : August 14, 2019 02:49 PM IST
Zakir Naik, who has lived inÂ MalaysiaÂ for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, has come under fire for his recent comments that Hindus in the Southeast Asian country had "100 times more rights" than the Muslim minority in India.
Race and religion are sensitive issues inÂ Malaysia, where Muslims make up about 60 percent of its 32 million people. The rest are mostly ethnic Chinese and Indians, most of whom are Hindus.
Malaysian state news agency Bernama quoted Mahathir as saying late on Tuesday that Naik cannot be sent back to India due to fears for his safety.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more