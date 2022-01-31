Make Budget Session fruitful, debate with open mind: PM Narendra Modi to MPs

"The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," Modi appealed to MPs and political parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to all MPs and political parties to make the Budget Session of Parliament 'fruitful'. The remarks came ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session as five states will go to the polls in February and March.

He noted that sessions have been affected due to polls in the past too. "I request all MPs, elections keep happening but Budget Session is very important, we need to make it fruitful. Parliament sessions and debates get affected due to elections from time to time," Modi said.

He also appealed to all MPs to debate with an open mind to take the country forward on the path of development. "The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," Modi added.

The Budget Session commenced today with the President's address to the joint session of Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23 on February 1. Due to COVID-19, Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.