Politics Major labour laws suspended in Uttar Pradesh for 3 years Updated : May 08, 2020 09:41 AM IST By freezing the existing laws, owners of factories have been given more powers to hire and fire without attracting punitive measures from the labour department up to a certain limit. The new ordinance also prevents the enforcement wing from raiding the premises of factories on minor issues. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365