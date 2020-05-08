  • SENSEX
Major labour laws suspended in Uttar Pradesh for 3 years

Updated : May 08, 2020 09:41 AM IST

By freezing the existing laws, owners of factories have been given more powers to hire and fire without attracting punitive measures from the labour department up to a certain limit.
The new ordinance also prevents the enforcement wing from raiding the premises of factories on minor issues.
