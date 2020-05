Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the lifting of coronavirus-forced lockdown curbs, locust attacks in parts of India and the International Day of Yoga in his radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

When last time I spoke with you, passenger trains, buses, air services were closed but this time curbs have been lifted. Shramik Special trains, other special trains and flights have resumed with adequate precautionary measures.

A major chunk of economy is active now.

There should be no laxity in maintaining six feet distance (do gaj doori), wearing masks and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now.

Due to everyone's support, fight against COVID-19 is being fought strongly.

A multitude of countrymen from villages and cities, from small scale traders to startups, our labs are devising even new ways of fighting against coronavirus; with novel innovations.

There is no section in our country that is unaffected by the difficulties caused by the disease. However, the worst affected are the poor and the labourers. Their pain, their agony, and their ordeal can't be expressed in words.

When we look at other countries, we realise how big is the achievement of Indians. Our population is many times more than other countries, challenges are different still COVID-19 didn't spread so rapidly as in other countries and fatality rate is also notably lower.

I firmly believe that the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign will take the country to greater heights in this decade. The Ministry of AYUSH also has done a unique experiment this time to increase the practice of yoga in your life.

I request all of you to participate in an international video blog 'My Life, My Yoga' competition and through this, be a part of International Yoga Day.

Considering the migrant labourers, the need of the hour is devising a new solution. We are ceaselessly taking steps in that direction. Establishment of a migration commission is being deliberated upon.

Recent decisions taken by the central government have opened up vast possibilities of village employment, self-employment and small scale industry.

While eastern part of India is facing natural calamity caused by cyclone, many parts of the country are under locust attack. These attacks have reminded us how much damage this small insect can cause.

A few days ago, number of Ayushmaan Bharat beneficiaries crossed over 1 crore. If the poor had to pay for their treatment in hospital then they had to spend cumulatively around Rs 14,000 crore. Ayushman Bharat has saved money of the poor people.