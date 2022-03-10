Majitha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Majitha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Majitha is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Majitha legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Majitha was won by Bikram Singh Majithia of the SAD. He defeated INC's Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Lalli).

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia (E).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Bikram Singh Majithia garnered 65,803 votes, securing 53.67 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22,884 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.66 percent.

The total number of voters in the Majitha constituency stands at 1,66,136 with 79,521 male voters and 86,615 female voters.

The Majitha constituency has a literacy level of 76.37 percent.