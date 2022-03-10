Majhawan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Majhawan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Majhawan is an assembly constituency in the Mirzapur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Majhawan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

T he assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Majhawan was won by Shuchismita Maurya of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Ramesh Chand Bind.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Ramesh Chand.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shuchismita Maurya garnered 107839 votes, securing 44.9 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 41159 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.14 percent.

The total number of voters in the Majhawan constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.