A day after Mamata Banerjee was injured during her campaign in Nandigram, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday released a video urging her supporters to maintain peace and calm.

“I request everybody to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody. I will resume work in the next 2-3 days,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress issued the over-a-minute-long video clip that was recorded at the SSKM Hospital where Banerjee is undergoing treatment after being injured.

"It can happen that she met with an accident but to claim that she was deliberately pushed is not acceptable. She has a lot of security personnel guarding her round the clock," BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

"Such tactics to gain sympathy are unacceptable. I think the matter should be handed over to the CBI for investigation," he added.