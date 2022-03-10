0

  • Mainpuri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mainpuri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mainpuri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mainpuri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mainpuri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Mainpuri constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Mainpuri is an Assembly constituency in the Mainpuri district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Mainpuri Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mainpuri was won by Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav of the SP. He defeated BJP's Ashok Kumar.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav garnered 75,787 votes, securing 38.51 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8,831 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.49 percent.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections too, the seat was held by SP's Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav.
