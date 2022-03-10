Maholi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Maholi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Maholi is an assembly constituency in the Sitapur district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Maholi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Maholi was won by Shashank Trivedi of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Anoop Kumar Gupta.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Anoop Kumar Gupta.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shashank Trivedi garnered 80938 votes, securing 33.49 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3717 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.54 percent.