Mahoba Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mahoba Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Mahoba Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Mahoba constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Mahoba is an assembly constituency in the Mahoba district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Mahoba legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mahoba was won by Rakesh Kumar Goswami of the BJP. He defeated SP's Siddh Gopal Sahu.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Rajnarain Alias Rajju.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Rakesh Kumar Goswami garnered 88291 votes, securing 44.76 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 31387 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.91 percent.
