Mahmoodabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mahmoodabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mahmoodabad is an assembly constituency in the Sitapur district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mahmoodabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mahmoodabad was won by Narendra Singh Verma of the SP.

He defeated BJP's Asha Maurya.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Narendra Singh Verma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Narendra Singh Verma garnered 81469 votes, securing 38.67 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1906 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.9 percent.