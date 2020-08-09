  • SENSEX
Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan Prime Minister

Updated : August 09, 2020 10:34 AM IST

Mahinda Rajapaksa-led Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) won in 145 constituencies, bagging a total of 150 seats with its allies, a two-thirds majority in the 225-member Parliament.
Mahinda Rajapaksa previously served as the president for nearly a decade from 2005 to 2015.
