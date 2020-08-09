Politics Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan Prime Minister Updated : August 09, 2020 10:34 AM IST Mahinda Rajapaksa-led Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) won in 145 constituencies, bagging a total of 150 seats with its allies, a two-thirds majority in the 225-member Parliament. Mahinda Rajapaksa previously served as the president for nearly a decade from 2005 to 2015. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply