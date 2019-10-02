Politics
President Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary
Updated : October 02, 2019 11:23 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too arrived at the Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Mahatma.
PM Modi then went to Vijay Ghat to pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too arrived at the memorial ground.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more