President Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the nation in paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary by paying tribute to the Father of Nation at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

He stayed for some time at the Raj Ghat where an all-faith prayer meeting was being held.

In a short video on Gandhi, Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community.

The prime minister also referred to the seven perversions Gandhi had cautioned people about. These are: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, visit without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles.

Later, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too arrived at the Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Mahatma. Naidu urged people to implement Gandhian principles in their daily lives.

"As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalizing and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life," the vice president said in his tweet.

Earlier, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too arrived at the memorial ground where the Father of the Nation was cremated to offer their tribute.

BJP working president J.P. NaddaBJP veteran L K Advani, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who paid floral tributes to the father of the nation.