Mahatma Gandhi's former home gets facelift ahead of Trump's first India visit

Updated : February 23, 2020 06:02 PM IST

Trump lands in Ahmedabad on Monday, where he will address a rally of more than 100,000 in a newly-built cricket stadium, before a visit to Agra's renowned Taj Mahal and a summit with Indian officials and business leaders in New Delhi.
At the Saraniya Vas slum, authorities have built a wall at least six feet high in places, shielding the settlement from Trump's view.
The modest Sabarmati Ashram is a possible 15-minute stop on Monday for Trump, whose New York penthouse is decorated in gold in the style of French king Louis XIV.
