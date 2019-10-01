Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: Two Indian asylum seekers follow his tactic to win release

Two Indian men who refused to eat for more than 70 days in US immigration custody have been released after a year in detention, deploying a tactic made famous by Mahatma Gandhi.

India will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi on October 2. Gurjant Singh left a detention center in El Paso Monday, according to his lawyer, Jessica Miles.

Singh refused meals starting on July 9 along with Ajay Kumar, who was released last week. Their lawyers say they resumed eating after ICE agreed to their release.

Singh's lawyer says the 23-year-old fears returning to India because he was beaten on several occasions for supporting a minority political party before fleeing to the US to seek asylum.

Immigration officials say he entered the country illegally and was ordered deported after a judge denied his asylum application.

Authorities let him be released while he appeals the decision.

Kumar had lost a third of his weight during a 70-day hunger strike over the rejection of his asylum claim