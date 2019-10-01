Politics
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: Two Indian asylum seekers follow his tactic to win release
Updated : October 01, 2019 12:35 PM IST
Two Indian men -- Gurjant Singh and Ajay Kumar — who refused to eat for more than 70 days in US immigration custody have been released after a year in detention, deploying a tactic made famous by Mahatma Gandhi.
India will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi on October 2.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more