Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: Two Indian asylum seekers follow his tactic to win release

Updated : October 01, 2019 12:35 PM IST

Two Indian men -- Gurjant Singh and Ajay Kumar — who refused to eat for more than 70 days in US immigration custody have been released after a year in detention, deploying a tactic made famous by Mahatma Gandhi.
India will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi on October 2.
