Mahasi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mahasi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mahasi is an assembly constituency in the Baharaich district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Mahasi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mahasi was won by Sureshwar Singh of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Ali Akbar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Krishna Kumar Ojha.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sureshwar Singh garnered 104654 votes, securing 53.09 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 58969 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 29.91 percent.

