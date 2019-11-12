#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Maharastra Governor invites NCP to form government after Shiv Sena fails to get letter of support

Updated : November 12, 2019 06:41 AM IST

The Shiv Sena claimed that the NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to back its government in Maharashtra.
But the Sena failed to get letters of support from the political rivals before the deadline ended.
Aaditya said Governor Koshyari refused to grant more time to the Sena to muster numbers.
