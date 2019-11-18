Maharashtra: With praise for NCP in Rajya Sabha, Modi sparks speculation
Updated : November 18, 2019 04:19 PM IST
Calling the Upper House "eternal", Prime Minister Modi stressed the significance of the House. From mentioning abrogation of Article 370 to triple talaq Bill, Modi highlighted how "historic" the House has been.
The comment assumes significance as BJP in spite of getting 105 seats is not being able to form government in Maharashtra and the NCP appears to be the kingmakers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more