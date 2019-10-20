#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Maharashtra votes on Monday, BJP seeks second straight term

Updated : October 20, 2019 07:27 PM IST

Polling will be held on Monday in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray.
Prominent candidates include chief minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West, and his predecessors from the Congress — Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re- election from Karad South in Satara district.
Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, has also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. The 29-year-old Yuva Sena chief is the first leader from his family to contest an election.
