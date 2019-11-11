Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray faces acid test as he charts new course for Shiv Sena
Updated : November 11, 2019 03:24 PM IST
Now, he will have to prove his credentials as a leader who can navigate a new political path with parties like the Congress and NCP, which are ideologically different,.
Another challenge for Thackeray will be whether to accept the post of chief minister, though there has been a clamour from some segments to project first time MLA and his son Aaditya as the party's chief ministerial face.
