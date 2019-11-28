Politics
Maharashtra swearing-in ceremony: Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Thorat likely to take oath as ministers
Updated : November 28, 2019 01:26 PM IST
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a ceremony to be held at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area in Mumbai.
The deputy chief minister's post may go to NCP MLA Ajit Pawar.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan could be the second leader from the Congress to be sworn in as minister on Thursday.
