Maharashtra: Supreme Court orders floor test tomorrow

The Supreme Court has ordered the Maharashtra governor to hold a floor test by tomorrow November 27, Wednesday.

The Supreme Court was hearing the plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine seeking a floor test by the Maharashtra government formed by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis with the support of NCP’s Ajit Pawar. The plea was filed against Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear-in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister.

The three parties on Monday sought that the top court directs Maharashtra Governor to hold a floor test with 48 hours. Lawyers representing Maharashtra Governor argued that the SC cannot pass an order on when the governor can hold the floor test.

The apex court, after perusing Koshyari's letter inviting Fadnavis, said it had to be decided whether the chief minister enjoyed majority support on the floor of the House.

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Prithviraj Chavan and Mukul Wasnik address the media after a hearing at Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (PTI Photo/ Ravi Choudhary)

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented action in Indian politics, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Monday organised a public parade of their 162 supporting MLAs in a bid to disprove the claims made by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Ajit Pawar.

Besides the enthusiastic 162 MLAs of the three 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' partners, top leaders of all three parties like Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel and Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad (all Nationalist Congress Party), Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, and Sanjay Raut (all Shiv Sena), Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Mallikarjuna Kharge (Congress) and others were present.