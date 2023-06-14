CNBC TV18
Shiv Sena 'corrects' Shinde ad after it upsets Fadnavis camp, Opposition says tie up in danger

Shiv Sena ‘corrects’ Shinde ad after it upsets Fadnavis camp, Opposition says tie-up in danger

By News18.com  Jun 14, 2023 4:07:04 PM IST (Updated)

The ‘corrected’ version of the ad has photos of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and late Shiv Sena leader from Thane Anand Dighe along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the top. It also has symbols of both parties and a photo of Shinde and Fadnavis together

A day after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena placed a full-page advertisement in several Maharashtra newspapers quoting a survey that showed the chief minister had an upper hand for the top post over BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, the party seemed to be in damage control mode.

On Wednesday, a ‘corrected’ version of the advertisement appeared in newspapers with photos of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and late Shiv Sena leader from Thane Anand Dighe along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the top.
The new ad also has symbols of both parties as compared to yesterday’s advertisement which only featured Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. Apart from space for photos of nine Shiv Sena cabinet ministers, the ad has a photo of Shinde and Fadnavis together.
X