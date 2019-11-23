Politics
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule should join Union Cabinet, says Ramdas Athawale
Updated : November 23, 2019 11:29 AM IST
Sharad Pawar may have been informed by the BJP and told to keep quiet and let things continue as per the wishes of the people of the state and country, Athawale said.
Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar will discuss the issues and address a press conference on Saturday afternoon.
