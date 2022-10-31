Homepolitics news

Maharashtra scales down Y+ security of 41 MLAs, 10 MPs and MVA leaders

The security cover of Dvendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta has been elevated from X to Y+. The Y+ cover of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi and son Tejas has been retained.

Even as political turmoil continued in Maharashtra, the state home department led by deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly provided special Y+ security cover to 41 Shiv Sena MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp.

According to the order passed on Friday, Y+ security has also been provided to 10 Lok Sabha MPs of Shinde’s Shiv Sena, while the security cover for MVA politicians has been scaled down or withdrawn, with the exception of former Chief Ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, and Uddhav Thackeray, Thackeray son Aaditya, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.
The government has also retained Z+ security for CM Shinde, deputy CM Fadnavis, and governor B S Koshyari, according to a report by Times of India.
Furthermore, the Y+ cover of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi and son Tejas, and CM Shinde’s MLA son Shrikant has also been retained. The security covering Fadnavis’s wife Amruta has been elevated from X to Y+.
The Z category security cover of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare has been retained, while state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been provided Y+ cover, along with an escort.
Following recent threat calls, the Ambani family has been given Z+ security, while actor Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ security, along with an escort.
The security cover of Justice K U Chandiwal, who had probed the case involving former city police commissioner Parambir Singh, has been withdrawn.
