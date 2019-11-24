Legal
Maharashtra: SC to hear Sena-Congress-NCP plea on Maha floor test today
Updated : November 24, 2019 09:30 AM IST
The SC bench hearing the petition would comprise Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
Governor Koshyari on Saturday morning administered the oath of office to Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.
