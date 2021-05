Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that Maharashtra has been preparing for the third wave of COVID-19 since last month.

He also said that the authorities are keeping a close tab on COVID-19 situation in the state.

"Central government's scientific body has warned about 3rd wave of COVID. We're preparing for that since last month. Several districts are seeing a decline in COVID cases while some districts are seeing an increase in cases. We're keeping a close tab on it," news agency ANI quoted him.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 57,640 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, 57,006 discharges, and 920 deaths.