Politics
Maharashtra polls to witness live webcasting from 9,673 booths
Updated : October 14, 2019 02:54 PM IST
Elections for the 288 Assembly seats in the state will be held at 96,661 polling stations on October 21.
The EC is using the live webcasting system to deter miscreants from creating problems at polling stations and to increase transparency in the voting process.
Also, for the first time VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines will be used in the Maharashtra polls.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more