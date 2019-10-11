Maharashtra polls: Sore smaller allies of both ruling and opposition parties grumble
Updated : October 11, 2019 04:26 PM IST
The BJP-Shiv Sena has its allies like Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A), Vinayak Mete's Shiv Sangram, Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Sadabhau Khot's Rayat Kranti Sanghatana.
The Congress-NCP led 'Maha-Aghadi' also has problems when the Samajwadi Party suddenly dropped out of the alliance comprising Peasants & Workers Party, Peoples Republican Party, CPI(M), CPI and Swabhimani Shetkar Sanghatana, among others.
The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's smaller ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also unhappy.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more