These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 17
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Maharashtra polls: NCP chief Sharad Pawar defends Congress, says it is 'not weak', working aggressively

Updated : October 17, 2019 02:42 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also trashed senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde's comment that the latter's party and the NCP have become "tired".
He said the Congress workers were toiling also in those Assembly seats where the NCP candidates were in fray.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are leading the BJP's poll campaign.
