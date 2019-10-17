Maharashtra polls: NCP chief Sharad Pawar defends Congress, says it is 'not weak', working aggressively
Updated : October 17, 2019 02:42 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar also trashed senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde's comment that the latter's party and the NCP have become "tired".
He said the Congress workers were toiling also in those Assembly seats where the NCP candidates were in fray.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are leading the BJP's poll campaign.
