Politics
Maharashtra polls: BJP, Congress ignore north Indian faces in ticket distribution
Updated : October 10, 2019 04:42 PM IST
Hindi-speaking migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh into Mumbai and its suburban towns make up huge chunk of voters (nearly 40 lakh) in Maharashtra.
BJP has named just three north Indian candidates — Ramesh Thakur from Malad West, Vidya Thakur from Goregaon, and Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill.
The Congress has given tickets to only five Hindi speaking candidates.
